Yoga Fest comes to Nevada City
September 14, 2017
Yogis of all different backgrounds and levels of experience descended upon downtown Nevada City Thursday for the beginning of the weekend-long inaugural celebration of the Nevada City Yoga Fest.
Attendees have the opportunity to enter deep meditative states allowing themselves to reflect and heal.
Folks can expect yoga sessions such as The Essence of Kundalini Yoga, Shamanic Wisdom Circle, Laughter Yoga, Geometric Yoga, Goddess Yoga, Family Yoga, and Children's Yoga, to name a few.
For a full schedule of events and for more information, please visit http://nevadacityyogafest.com/ or http://nevadacity.innerpath.org/
