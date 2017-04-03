YMCA Youth and Government Info Night set for Wednesday in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

YMCA is continuing its expansion of the Youth and Government program into Nevada County with an Info Night slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Grass Valley City Council Chambers at 125 East Main St.

The Info Night will feature presentations from MaryJane Huenergardt, lead advisor to the new Gold Country Delegation, and several student delegates from successful delegations from around the state, including personal speeches. It will also provide an opportunity for local businesses to learn about the program and consider supporting it.

The program will have members from several political organizations in Nevada County in the audience; there will also be literature from some groups. Youth and Government hopes to be introduced to local groups, and provide opportunities for future delegates with their assistance. The program also has a Facebook event page set up.

Huenergardt encourages those interested in coming also RSVP to the event, but it is not required to attend. Interested parents, grandparents and students are encouraged to come and learn more about the program. You can also visit CalYMCA.org for more information on the statewide program.

Huenergardt can also be contacted via email at mjdirect@gmail.com for more details on the local efforts.