Crews scramble to stabilize Grass Valley sinkhole (VIDEO & PHOTOS) | TheUnion.com

Crews from C&D Construction finished shoring up the slopes of the Grass Valley sinkhole with large pieces of plastic sheeting just in time to beat Wednesday’s rain storm.

The large sinkhole, described as being seven stories deep and 80 feet in diameter when it first formed last week, occurred when a 7.5 foot-diameter underground culvert for Little Wolf Creek failed along the 600 block of Freeman Lane.

City officials say that it is too early to determine the cause of the culvert failure.

“Everyone wants to come up with why it failed, we won’t know until the culvert is pulled out,” Director of Public Works/City Engineer Tim Kiser said. “Right now it is all speculation.”

Officials have a preliminary estimate of $2.5 million in damage and repair work associated to the sinkhole.

On Jan. 11, City Manager Robert Richardson declared a local state of emergency, which the Grass Valley City Council ratified during a special meeting held Tuesday.

The emergency declaration will now go to Gov. Jerry Brown’s office to seek money from the California Disaster Assistance Act fund.

It is not certain whether the city will receive disaster assistance funding, but will know within a week or two.

“We’re extremely fortunate that it occurred at the location it did and not closer to the highway,” Kiser said to the council during the meeting.

“The unique feature that was probably the weakest point in the culvert, was a 45-degree bend in the sinkhole,” Kiser said, which may have put extra pressure on the culvert, adding that any causes were still speculative.

Causes speculated

Grass Valley’s Mathew Coulter, who was also at Tuesday’s council meeting, believed that the City was at fault for the culvert failing when heavy machinery was used during the Wolf Creek “mattress camp” cleanup over the summer.

C&D Construction used an excavator and a bulldozer to create a service road into the Wolf Creek drainage for the cleanup and exposed large areas to erosion, according to Coulter.

“Running a 50,000-pound piece of equipment back and forth across that old culvert, I believe, other people believe,” Coulter said to the council. “From SYRCL to Bear Yuba Land Trust, Wolf Creek Community Alliance, Sierra Streams Institute, Sierra Fund, these different groups all were opposed to what was going on in cutting into that steep hillside with that heavy, heavy piece of equipment.”

While Grass Valley’s city attorney advised the council not to begin to address the cause of the culvert failure, Kiser did mention that the access road formed over the summer was essential in gaining access to the sinkhole.

“Initial access from the other side (of the sinkhole) was critical for that work, it allowed us to clean out the immediate debris which included four or five trees,” Kiser elaborated. “If it sluffed off it would have provided a pretty good basis to flood both culverts.”

Sinkhole’s effects

Little Wolf Creek handles one sixth to one fifth of Grass Valley’s storm water drainage. Roughly 3,000 to 5,000 cubic yards of dirt were lost in the sinkhole.

As a result Liberty Motors, which occupied some of the space above the sinkhole, has been temporarily moved to the parking lot of the Grass Valley Mining Museum.

Crews of 12 to 15 have been working 12-hour shifts since Friday to move dirt and lay plastic sheeting in order to stabilize the area in advance of this week’s storm systems.

Having a few extra days of dry weather was a blessing from Mother Nature according to Kiser, and the City of Grass Valley has been grateful for C&D, who have pulled away from their other job sites to tend to the sinkhole.

“We’re very fortunate to have a construction company that has four excavators, two large loaders and a bulldozer,” Kiser said of the crew.

Three phases identified

Kiser described the scope of the work as being divided into three phases, the first of which, unloading the slopes and stabilizing the area, was completed by Wednesday morning.

Phase two consists of pipe shoring the slopes with metal shielding to allow a person to access the culvert, work to get the inlet fully open, and check to see if there are blockages under Highway 49. That phase will require dry weather and will have to wait until next Monday or Tuesday when forecasters are expecting the rain to let up.

The third phase will consist of final repairs which the city has slated for the spring or summer.

