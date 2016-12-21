Woman identified in Grass Valley Independence Court fire | TheUnion.com

The woman who died because of the Independence Court home fire which occurred Monday in Grass Valley, was Nevada City’s Raquel Larimer, age 31.

Foul play is also not suspected at this time.

Larimer was known to stay at her boyfriend’s house on the 100 block of Independence Court where Larimer died.

Her body was found in the crawl space that had been converted into an unpermitted living area where Monday’s fire originated, according to authorities.

A dog was also found trapped in the basement and was later found dead.

Smoke inhalation was reported as the initial cause of death. A final report is waiting on toxicology results which could be as much as 45 days out.

“It’s likely toxicology results to return as well,” Sgt. Mike Sullivan of the Nevada County Coroner’s office said.

No new information regarding the cause of the fire is available at this time, but the City of Grass Valley Fire and Police Departments continue to investigate.

“Based on the evidence we’ve seen, there doesn’t seem to be any foul play,” Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said.

“Our original press release stated it as a basement,” Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron said of the unpermitted living area. “It is more in line with a crawl space. That is where the hot water heater was. The overall ceiling height certainly was not short, but not normal roof height.”

It was unknown if there were smoke detectors in the crawl space.

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.