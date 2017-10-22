Winterfaire showcases area artisans
October 22, 2017
"My hands are very sore," Kim Zweigle of Kim's Krafts said during Sunday's Winterfaire at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. "I was just complaining to my husband about that."
Zweigle, who used to have a store in downtown Grass Valley, now only offers her 100 percent handmade wares at area craft shows.
"It's easier than trying to keep a store open during the week," Zweigle said while folks milled through her collection of wooden signs, old windows, shelves and hot jellies.
She's considered creating a website, but hasn't had to. Her popular designs practically sell themselves.
"We were crazy busy yesterday, we couldn't even look up," Zweigle said. "People that know I'm here come first thing on Saturday."
Zweigle's craft booth was just one of many that filled spaces at the Nevada County Fairgrounds for the annual Winterfaire, held during the third weekend of every October.
Sponsored by the Craft Guild of Nevada County, the Winterfaire specializes in the handmade goods of the craft guild's members, featuring hand-decorated gourds, hats, belts, spoons, photography, jewelry and much more.
