Winners announced from 31st Annual Draft Horse Classic, held at Nevada County Fairgrounds

Award winners from last weekend's 31st annual Draft Horse Classic have been announced.

Almost 40 draft horse exhibitors — traveling from California, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho and British Columbia — competed for approximately $30,000 in premium awards. The competitions took place during six performances over the four-day event.

The winner of the Ultimate Hitch competition was David and Patsy Cunningham of Meadowlake Belgians, from Carlton, Ore.

Susan McCarty of Live Oak Belgians, Upper Lake, and Crystal Newborn of Top Hand Ranch, Elverta, were recognized as the outstanding lady drivers, accumulating high points to both win the Susan Parnell High Point Perpetual Award.

The Teamster of the Year Award was presented to Cheryl Pritchett, voted on by fellow teamsters. Pritchett is from Wilton. The Andy Amsbaugh Teamster Award went to Rick Newborn of Top Hand Ranch, Elverta, and Josh Albrecht of Durham won the Youth of the Show award.

In the Halter Show, the Overall Supreme Champion horse was shown and owned by Lawrence McGibbon of Carlaw Clydes, based out of Cranbrook, British Columbia. Carlaw Clydes also received the Supreme Champion Gelding and the Supreme Champion Matched Pair awards. Bulah, a Percheron owned by Crown Over Cross Percherons of Upper Lake, and shown by Dana DiRicco, was awarded the Supreme Champion Mare.

The winner in the 2017 Edward Martin Perpetual Horseshoeing Competition was Kurt Fisk of Bend, Ore.; and the Live Best Shoeing winner was Michael Deleonardo of Salinas.

At the Harvest Fair, with more than 1,000 items entered, People's Choice winners include Owen Strolle in the Produce Character category; Heidi Cook for Artistic Corner; Denise Durham for Floriculture; Nancy Brown for Scarecrows; and Katie Savage for the Youth/Teen category.

At Art at the Classic, which featured more than 30 artists, the Best of Show winner in Painting was Yvonne Bonacci, and the Best of Show winner in Sculpture was Ingrid Smith. The People's Choice award went to Elizabeth Hendrix for "Teamwork."

Glenn Lewis of Springfield, Missouri, judged the Draft Horse competitions and halter show, and Jason Harmeson of Lakeside judged the horseshoeing competition.

The 2018 Draft Horse Classic is scheduled for Sept. 20-23, 2018. Tickets are slated to go on sale May 1, 2018.

A complete list of 2017 Draft Horse Classic awards, as well as all the Harvest Fair winners, is on the Nevada County Fairgrounds website at NevadaCountyFair.com.

— Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds