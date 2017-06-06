Wild & Scenic Film Festival announces theme and calls for entries | TheUnion.com

Wild & Scenic Film Festival announces theme and calls for entries
June 6, 2017
The South Yuba River Citizens League is now accepting submissions for its 16th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival.
The festival will take place Jan. 11-15 at various locations around Grass Valley and Nevada City.
This year's theme is "Groundswell," and, according to Festival Director Melinda Booth, was chosen "to reflect the rising up we're seeing by citizens at a grassroots level in the wake of the recent political shift. The groundswell is a crescendo — the buildup required to realize necessary environmental change on a global scale."
SYRCL will be accepting environmental and action film submissions through September 24. Films that interpret this year's theme or honor the 50th anniversary of the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act will be given special consideration.
Following the January film festival in Nevada County, Wild & Scenic will go on tour, traveling to more than 160 locations across the world. More than 40,000 people annually are inspired by the films, according to SYRCL.
For more information, and to submit a film, visit http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
