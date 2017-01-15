Wild and Scenic Film Festival names award winners (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

Long time environmental filmmaker David Vassar sat in the audience and wiped the tears from his eyes while John de Graaf began introducing the recipient of the 2017 John de Graaf Award for Environmental Filmmaking at Sunday’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival awards ceremony.

The award was established as a way to honor someone still living in the activism filmmaking industry with an award already in their name, and it didn’t take long for Vassar to figure out that it was him that was going to receive the honor.

Vassar, who has won an Emmy and was nominated for an Oscar during his more than 30 years of industry experience, was honored for his lifetime achievements that stretch back to his 1970 student film titled “Yosemite” which documented the Fourth of July riots between park goers and park rangers. To his current work in progress regarding land use issues of the Southern California deserts including the Anza Borrego Desert State Park.

Kim Milligan announced the Best of Fest award winner as The Island and the Whales, by Mike Day. His 83 minute film shot over four years tells the story of the remote Faroe Islands and the pollution that has changed the way of life for those that live there.

“No one on this planet is immune to ocean pollution. These islands are still gravely impacted,” Milligan explained of the impact of film. “We are now finding that mercury contamination and plastic in seabirds is endangering the life of their children.”

The other 2017 Wild and Scenic Film Festival winners include:

Art Awards

Juror’s Award: 1. Christoph Diermann – Benicia Hills.

Three Dimensional: 1. Kerin Lifland: Fairy Circle 2. Mike Snegg: Black Oak Burl Bowl 3. Dugan Essick: Let ‘Em Live

Honorable Mention Certificates in 3D: 1. San Juan Ridge Tapestry Project 2. Spencer McClay: Trombone

Photography: 1. Frank Francis: Cattails and Reflections 2. Don Baldwin: Gathering Storm 3. Jim Pyle: Shenandoah National Park.

Two-Dimensional: 1. Stephen Osborne: Heading Home 2. Howard Levine: Day Ga at the Yuba 3. Rick Morrall: Fog Lifting on the San Mateo Coast.

Honorable Mention Certificate in 2D: 1. Sarah Coleman: Star Struck.

Best Kids Film: The Gnomist.

Student Filmmaker Award: Roshan Patel.

John de Graaf Award: David Vassar.

Best Short Film: Pangolin, Katie Shuler, Nick Rogacki

Jury Award 1: In Pursuit of Silence, Patrick Shen

Jury Award 2: Boon, Christopher LaMarca, Katrina Taylor

Spirit of Activism Award: Can You Dig This?, Delila Vallot

Best in Theme: Fractured Land, Damien Gillis, Fiona Rayjer

Best of Fest: The Island and the Whales, Mike Day

Film Honorable Mention: 1. Pickle, Amy Nicholson 2. Douglas Tompkins: A wild Legacy James Q Martin, Chris Cresci 3. The Good Mind, Gwendolen Cates.

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.