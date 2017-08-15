Where the Wild Things Are garden party supports Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release

Cost: Advance tickets — $40 for one or $75 for 2 ($45/$80 at the door) Wildlife Intake Center until Aug. 31

What: Where the Wild Things Are — Garden Party

The seventh annual "Where the Wild Things Are — Garden Party" for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release will be held 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9 at Prospector's Nursery in Nevada City.

Local band "Three Times Through," with their toe-tapping instrumentals, will play throughout the evening. Featured instruments include the hammered dulcimer, harp, fiddle, mandolin, concertina, bouzouki and guitar in their tradition-based music of Ireland, Scotland and America.

Lucchesi Winery will pour several of their award-winning wines accompanied by complimentary Italian-themed hors d'oeuvres and desserts. A raffle and silent auction will feature entertainment tickets, a weekend's stay near Lake Tahoe, wildlife-themed art, nature appreciation baskets, Disneyland tickets and more.

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release's Wildlife Ambassadors, including a great horned owl, a western screech-owl, an American crow, red-tailed hawk, a barn owl and a kingsnake, will circulate throughout the evening. These birds and snake travel to various events as Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release shares their natural beauty, calm demeanor and educational messages.

Advance tickets are $40 per person or $75 for two (or $45/$80 at the door) and include a goodie bag filled with a complimentary wine glass, drink ticket, raffle ticket and surprises. Advance tickets can be purchased at Lucchesi Winery, Prospector Nursery, Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release Intake Center (until the end of August) and online via PayPal or purchased the night of the event. (All PayPal purchases must be by Sept. 5.)

The money raised at this event provides for the needs of orphaned and injured native wildlife and their release back into the wild.

Source: Submitted by Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release