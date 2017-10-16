What others have to say about ‘super senior’ Gordon Beatie

Those who have worked alongside Gordon Beatie say he is generous with his time and talents:

"His passion for helping kids is contagious. He did everything in his power to make sure the Rotary Club's Youth Services program was well-run and funded. He's been involved in everything from helping with the Interact Clubs at Nevada Union High School and Seven Hills Middle School on a weekly basis, to the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards summer leadership program for rising high school seniors, to the Rotary Eighth Grade Leadership program, to the Rotary Youth Exchange, and much more. He is truly an inspiration."

— Andrew Twidwell,

Nevada City 49er Rotary Club

"I first met Gordon through the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Prevention Council years ago. Since our initial meeting, I have gotten to know a wonderful individual, completely unassuming, with a sensational positive impact on so many people, not only here in Nevada County but throughout our entire state. Gordon is a gift, loved and admired by all."

— Tom O'Toole,

Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Prevention Council vice president

"Gordon's tentacles are so deep in the community that most people don't realize how much he has done and continues to do. His contributions are meaningful and make a difference. He does so much behind the scenes and never seeks credit or recognition. He's just a big-hearted guy."

— Ray Byers,

Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Prevention Council board member

"As long as I can remember, Gordon was the treasurer for the council. A huge job and one he did so well, so graciously and with never a complaint. It was a pleasure to work with him and get to know the truly generous person that he is. Those who know Gordon know that he is a very busy, dedicated man to many organizations."

— Donna Roach,

Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Prevention Council secretary

"Gordon was given an important award here at Habitat in August called the Impact Award, because Gordon makes a big, positive impact wherever he goes. As Chair of Habitat's Fund Development Committee, he has made a significant contribution to growing our income and been an amazing steward to our donors. He is an inspiration to anyone who is passionate about serving this community. We should all aspire to help as many people as Gordon does every day he walks out his front door!"

— Lorraine Larson,

Habitat for Humanity Associate Director

"Gordon is a quiet giant who does so much for so many."

Bill Drown,

Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Prevention Council founder