What a rush: Skateboard race held in Nevada City
September 3, 2017
The 2017 Gold Rush Classic skateboard race was held on Saturday featuring all different levels and styles of skateboards and racers. The event was all day Saturday on Nimrod Street at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
