Wet in western Nevada County, but back to snow in the Sierra | TheUnion.com

UPDATE: 10:53 a.m. — HWY 49 CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS DUE TO MUDSLIDE AT YUBA RIVER; CALTRANS: HIGHWAY 20, INTERSTATE 80 CLOSED

As of 10:45 a.m., Highway 49 is closed in both directions between Newtown Road and Pleasant Valley Road after a large mud and rock slide occurred after 10:30 a.m. along Highway 49 at the Independence Trail. Northbound drivers are advised to use Pleasant Valley Road from Highway 20 in Penn Valley, while Southbound drivers coming from the Downieville area have been advised to use Pleasant Valley Road to Bridgeport.

“This one sounds large,” CHP Public Information Officer Greg Tassone said. “Cal-Trans is trying to get in there. Another slide across both lanes, big boulders, big clean up with a lot of equipment. If they’re tring to get through there everyging’s going to get closed down real quick.”

Highway 49 is closed about 1 mile north of Downieville due to a mudslide.

As of 9:47 a.m., Highway 20 is closed to eastbound traffic due to reduced visibility. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires, from Washington Road to Interstate 80.

Interstate 80 is closed from Colfax (Placer County) to the Nevada state line, also due to reduced visibility.

Although this week’s wet winter storm sent snow melt down the western slope of the Sierra sooner than expected, there’s apparently plenty more where that came from as the high country is reporting high levels of snow over the past 24 hours.

Northstar California Resort reported 36 inches of fresh snow this morning, while Heavenly Ski Resort touted a full 4 feet of snow on the south shore of Lake Tahoe. Heavenly states it’s had 114 inches fall on the resort over the past seven days.

The heavy snow is delaying opening hours this morning at both resorts, although Northstar California plans to open at 10 a.m.

Sugar Bowl and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resorts remain closed Tuesday due to high winds and low visibility. Boreal is also closed, with plans to reopen Wednesday morning.

FLOOD, HIGH WINDS WARNING

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a flood warning until 2:45 p.m. Thursday for Nevada County and 20 other California counties.

“Small rivers and streams will be on the rise again (Tuesday) following a brief respite over the past 24 hours with widespread small river and stream flooding expected along with urban flooding of poor drainage areas,” the weather service reports. “Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches can be expected in the Central Valley with 3 to 5 inches in the foothills by early Wednesday.”

A high wind warning has also been issued by the weather service with southerly winds gusting at 50 mph or higher later Tuesday and into the evening.

STILL AHEAD

The National Weather Service forecast for the rest of the week calls for rain through Thursday, with sunny skies returning to the foothills Friday and into the weekend.

Today — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 43. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 38. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday — Showers. High near 43. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night — Rain showers before 4am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 34. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday — Rain and snow showers, mainly before 10am. High near 43. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night —Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.