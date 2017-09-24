Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley to host fifth Nest Fest

The Nest, an organization focused on educating local families with the most current information about birth and parenting, is celebrating its fifth birthday serving Nevada County families with its Annual Family Picnic: Nest Fest.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. Nest Fest is a free event and welcomes the community to join The Nest for a fun day at the park in support of this nonprofit, according to a release.

The Nest Fest will feature our Nest professionals sharing their talents, a live dessert auction and a raffle for baskets from local businesses, including Briarpatch Co-op, Make Local Habit, Yuba Blue and Caroline's Coffee. The first 50 families will also receive a free goodie bag.

Kaliko's Hawaiian Kitchen will serve kid-friendly bites for lunch and a portion of each sale will benefit The Nest.

For more information, go to /www.facebook.com/events/158206244757002/

Those interested in supporting the The Nest may visit http://www.thenestnevadacity.com to learn how to help.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: The Nest