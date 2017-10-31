Western Gateway in talks to buy old Pleasant Valley Elementary School

The Western Gateway Recreation and Park District is in negotiations with the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District to buy the old Pleasant Valley Elementary School, officials with both groups said.

Both sides met Monday for the first time to discuss the possible sale, and officials hope a formal appraisal of the property, just over 17 acres, is ready by Friday.

"It's a very rare piece of property," said Cliff Bryant, vice chairman of the park district's board. "We think that would fit perfectly with the community's plans."

Both Bryant and Torie England, the school district's supervisor, said initial estimates put the property between $1.2 million and $1.5 million.

"It's very, very preliminary," England said of the price range.

The issue could reach the school board at its Nov. 8 meeting, if the appraisal is done by 5 p.m. Friday. If not, the board likely would discuss it at its December meeting, England said.