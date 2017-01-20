Wendy Baker takes seat with Nevada County Board of Education | TheUnion.com

This week Wendy Baker was installed as the newest elected member to the Nevada County Board of Education.

Recently retired, Baker brings more than 38 years of teaching experience to the board.

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Holly Hermansen installed Baker with the board members and members of the public in attendance. The Nevada County Board of Education is the elected governing body of the Nevada County Office of Education, and each of the five board members are elected by voters in Nevada County to serve four-year terms.

Baker states that she will use her experience to benefit and enrich the students’ academic experience, and continue to make student safety a priority.