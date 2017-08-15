Weimar Fire: Firefighters stop spread of Colfax blaze, 100% contained; one firefighter injured

Firefighters stopped the spread of a 0.73-acre vegetation fire in Colfax located near West Weimar Cross and Placer Hills roads Tuesday.

Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit reported at about 4:30 p.m. that the blaze was 100 percent contained.

The fire was reported around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, and Placer Hills and Cal Fire units responded to the blaze which was initially reported to have threatened one structure.

When units arrived, it was determined that the distance between the fire and the structure made it so no threat was apparent to the building, Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge said.

Three engines, a Washington Ridge hand crew, and a helicopter also arrived at the scene; a water tender was called out but it was unclear whether it was used to subdue the fire.

By 2 p.m., Eldridge said there were no visible flames or smoke from the scene, and hand crews were working to build a line around the area with a possible full containment time of around 4 p.m.

Eldridge said the fire was caused by a local resident mowing in the area, and recommended that residents do their mowing before 10 a.m., when the humidity is higher.

"We encourage people to do their defensible space work earlier in the year, not in August," Eldridge said.

The blaze was located in a fairly steep and hilly area, and one Placer Hills firefighter was injured with a sprained ankle while battling the fire, said Eldridge.