Waste Management customers in Grass Valley, Nevada City won’t get service Wednesday

Waste Management of Nevada County must suspend collection services (trash, recycling and green waste) in Nevada City and Grass Valley on Wednesday due to operational difficulties that are preventing the fueling of its natural gas powered collection fleet, according to a release.

This delay will affect about 5,000 customers Wednesday. It also resulted in some customers not receiving service Tuesday.

All customers not serviced Wednesday will receive service Saturday, according to a release. Normal operations are expected to resume Thursday. Customers not serviced Tuesday afternoon are currently scheduled to be serviced Thursday.

In the meantime, Waste Management of Nevada County will set up bins in Grass Valley and Nevada City for residents to use if their trash carts are overfilling. These bins will be placed at the following locations:

Grass Valley, Mautino Park on Alta Street, the parking lot on the corner of Freeman and Allison Ranch Road and the South Auburn Parking Lot downtown in the center island area. Nevada City, Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod Street and the Nevada Street Parking Lot.

Fueling activities were suspended Monday, Sept. 4, after a motor on a fueling pump stopped working. Without a working pump, there was no way to transfer natural gas from our storage tank to our collection trucks. Waste Management has ordered a replacement motor from Florida that should arrive Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Please visit nevadacounty.wm.com or call (855) 963-2273 for updates.