Warren Stanley designated acting CHP commissioner

SACRAMENTO — California State Transportation Agency announced Deputy Commissioner Warren Stanley has been designated acting commissioner of the California Highway Patrol on Friday.

Stanley has served the CHP as deputy commissioner since May 2015, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation with more than 11,000 employees.

Stanley graduated from the CHP academy in 1982 and has held every rank in the department. Stanley was commander of the CHP Academy and has served as chief of the CHP's largest field division (Southern Division in Los Angeles). Stanley was appointed to the rank of assistant commissioner, staff, in 2010 followed by his appointment to the rank of assistant commissioner, field, in 2012 — making him one of the few to hold both positions within the CHP.

Stanley takes over for Commissioner Joe Farrow who has served with the California Highway Patrol for 37 years, the past nine as Commissioner. Farrow has been named chief of police for the University of California, Davis and begins his work there Monday.

