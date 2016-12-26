Nevada County warming shelter provides hope for homeless | TheUnion.com

Being homeless and living out of the cab of a small pickup truck with a cat can have it’s challenges, but 63-year-old Chuck Farnsworth makes the best of his situation and continues to have a positive outlook.

“The worst part of being homeless is when you have your cat that flips his litter box over your head,” Farnsworth said jokingly.

“I know I’m used to waking up in some strange places and I always have a smile on my face, but please God let this be the low point.”

For Farnsworth, who has been dealing with his first bout of homelessness since February, living out of the cab of his pickup with his cat Takeo is what he’s had to do to adapt and overcome his challenges.

And for Farnsworth and many others, having the opportunity to stay at Nevada City’s Seaman’s Lodge warming shelter on freezing nights, offers hope to continue striving for a better life.

“They treat you like a human being,” Farnsworth said. “Janice O’Brien and her group have staved away many a cold and dreary night for a lot of people.”

O’Brien, who helped organize the cold weather overnight shelter, was happy that some last-minute volunteers stepped up to help supervise the three nightly shifts needed to keep the Seaman’s Lodge open from Friday night through to this morning.

The first shift lasts from 4 to 9 p.m. and focuses primarily on preparing and serving the meal for the evening, which on Christmas was lasagna. Volunteers during the second shift, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., are tasked with staying awake to report any medical problems or bad behavior from guests, who are asked to be in bed by 10 p.m. The final shift, from 2 to 6:30 a.m. focuses on preparing the morning’s breakfast casserole.

With a lack of scheduling conflicts at the Seaman’s Lodge during this time of year, overnight guests are allowed to sleep in a little longer until 8 a.m.

While Sunday evening’s Christmas shelter ran smoothly, O’Brien confirmed that they occasionally have to deal with a problem guest or two.

“We had to kick one out,” O’Brien said. “But he apologized and was let back in under stipulation when he came back the next night.”

Fifteen folks checked into the overnight shelter Friday night, 18 Saturday night, and 18 Sunday night.

Not all that checked into the shelter came in on two legs though. For Divine Spark — who operates Nevada City’s warming shelters — furry four legged friends are allowed to stay the night with their owners as well.

“Last year we had nine dogs at once. All were well behaved. Tonight there’s one cat,” O’Brien said of Farnsworth’s feline companion.

“I need to put a sign on him, ‘will work for food’,” Farnsworth said jokingly of Takeo. “I can stick the cat out there and he’ll top my biggest day.”

Farnsworth’s positive outlook and feline companion help get him through the days, and keeps him from thinking that he will stay chronically homeless.

“Just because you’re homeless doesn’t mean you have to be bummed out,” he said. “This will hopefully be my only year (homeless).”

Farnsworth says he became homeless after his sister kicked him off of his father’s property where he had been living. He’s hoping that after she sells the property, she will pass some of the money from the sale to him so that he can afford a place to stay again.

“Treating someone with respect goes a long way,” Farnsworth reiterated about the hospitality he receives from volunteers like O’Brien.

“I’m sick of being locked up at Wayne Brown (Correctional Facility) for trying to sleep somewhere,” Farnsworth said. “It’s not just a slap on the hand. For people (that are homeless) that could be devastating. That could take up the last bit of your money.”

Farnsworth and others staying the night at the Seaman’s Lodge on Christmas evening couldn’t praise the efforts of volunteers like O’Brien enough.

“It’s great to have a place to sleep,” Farnsworth said.

