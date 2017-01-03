Warming shelter opens Wednesday in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

Seaman’s Lodge in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St., will be the site of a cold weather overnight warming shelter from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. tonight through Friday night.

Those without a warm place to sleep or without a roof over their head are invited to stay.

A warm dinner and breakfast will be served.

Those with animals are welcome as well.

Eighteen-20 folks including a pair of dogs have been served by volunteers over the past few days.

“I’ve had a wonderful response from the community,” shelter volunteer Janice O’Brien said.

Those with additional questions may call O’Brien at 530-265-5403.