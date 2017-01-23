Warming shelter opens tonight in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

Sierra Roots will continue its cold weather warming shelter at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City.

According to organizer Janice O’Brien, the shelter has been serving approximately 25-33 folks per night they have been open.

“There’s a lot of people that need shelter,” O’Brien said.

Sierra Roots is a nonprofit serving chronically homeless people in Nevada County.

— Elias Funez, staff writer