‘Walk’ along Pacific Coast Trail set to be presented Wednesday in Nevada City

Hiker to share Pacific Coast Trail experience

Take a walk with Henry Shires from along the Pacific Crest Trail, from Mexico to Canada, without leaving Nevada County.

A presentation is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. today in the Gene Albaugh Community Room of the Madelyn Helling Library. It will cover a "walk" of 2,660 miles and share the joys and challenges of four months on the trail. Shires is an avid long-distance hiker.

"My 1999 thru-hike of the Pacific Crest Trail transformed my life," Shires said.

A decade ago, Henry and his family moved to Nevada County to continue work on their business, Tarptent, an internationally-recognized company specializing in lightweight tents. Henry started Tarptent after making his own gear for his life-changing PCT hike.

The event is free and donations are appreciated.