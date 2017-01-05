Volunteers, supplies needed for annual Nevada County homeless count | TheUnion.com

The annual Nevada County homeless count is set to take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and organizers have begun to ask for volunteers and supplies to help make the event successful.

Administrators at Grass Valley’s Hospitality House are ramping up this year’s efforts, coined the Homeless Connect Event, to provide an accurate number of those who are homeless in Nevada County.

“We will be headquarters for Homeless Connect and will serve food here all day and will be deploying volunteers into the county,” Hospitality House Development Director Debbie McDonald said. “This year we’re offering more services for people to come in out of the camps.

“It’s really hard to capture all of those numbers. While we’ve been involved with it in the past we’re trying to make it more attractive to get off of the streets, get counted, and receive some of the services they need.”

Some of those services will include an $8 dollar gift card for filling out a survey, free haircuts, as well as free supplies.

Later in the day, teams of volunteers will cover assigned areas in efforts to count those who did not show up to the Homeless Connect event.

“We will be meeting at 12:15 p.m. to train teams, and will specify how to conduct the count,” Nevada County Behavioral Health Department Senior Administrative Analyst Michele Violett explained. “Someone may have street addresses that cover Safeway and Raleys, another Brunswick area, while some will go into the woods and go to peoples camp homes. We are allowed by (Housing and Urban Development) regulations to count folks up to seven days following the survey.”

Groups of volunteers will also be sent up to the North San Juan area, as well as south county.

“It’s a huge effort,” Violett said. “The Health and Human Services agency will help with the cost of this and will help fund gift cards.”

At least 32 volunteers are needed for a minimum of eight teams, however, more volunteers results in a better overall count and Violett has a list of at least 100 folks that she will contact for help during the event.

“It’s not easy to complete the survey, it can be challenging,” Violett said. “But it is important to help the homeless person behind them with funds. At a personal level, we really need to know how many people have mental illnesses, how many are veterans?”

For those homeless that will be volunteering during the event and helping to create maps where other homeless can be found, will be offered a $30 gift card.

“Our biggest request is that groups of people will sign up to help that day,” McDonald said, adding that work groups of five or so people volunteering together would be most appreciated.

Organizers are also asking for donations to hand out during the event which include items such as; sleeping bags, tents, backpacks, flashlights and batteries, hotel size shampoos and conditioners, hygiene products and hand sanitizers, heavy duty tarps, thermal underwear, rain ponchos, cotton socks, waterproofing for shoes and boots, warm knit caps, hand warmers, warm gloves, and pet food and supplies.

McDonald stressed that their greatest need is for sleeping bags, small tents, and tarps.

To volunteer or for more information on how to donate, please contact Debbie McDonald at (530) 615-0852, or Michele Violett at (530) 265-1790.

