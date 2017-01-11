Volunteers sought for Grass Valley East Main Street cleanup | TheUnion.com

The City of Grass Valley will hold it’s first Lower East Main Street Neighborhood Rehabilitation Initiative cleanup day Saturday and is seeking volunteers to assist.

The cleanup stemmed from police and code enforcement issues and complaints along downtown streets. It’s geared to allow property owners to remove junk, debris and overgrown vegetation from yards before the city starts issuing abatement notices.

“This is an opportunity for folks along the stretch of East Main Street to address any code enforcement issues before getting cited or punished for any breach of code,” Community Services Analyst Zac Quentmeyer said. “We’re trying to address it differently than one property at a time.”

A survey was sent out last week asking permission of property owners to allow volunteers to trim and rake vegetation five feet onto their property, and asked them to have any trash or junk staged to be removed prior to the cleanup.

“We talked with property owners and got a pretty good response,” Quentmeyer added, “We’re anticipating a good turnout from those who returned their surveys.”

Professional tree trimmers will be on hand and volunteers will be asked to assist in raking leaves and removing trash and vegetation on East Main Street from downtown to the roundabout at Idaho Maryland Road.

“The more, the better the job can be done on Saturday,” Quentmeyer added.

The cleanup day is sponsored by the City of Grass Valley, the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Waste Management, PG&E, Nevada County Fire Safe Council and the Nevada County Contractor’s Association.

“The next phase of the project is to be looking at addressing other property maintenance issues,” Quentmeyer said.

A pre-event coordination and safety meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event in front of Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, 226 East Main St.

Zac Quentmeyer can be contacted at (530) 274-4304.

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.