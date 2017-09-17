Vets welcomed home at Penn Valley
September 17, 2017
Veterans of all service eras and their families were honored and welcomed during Saturday's Welcome Home Vets event held at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.
Welcome Home Vets provides psychotherapy at no cost to veteran clients and promotes community awareness of the effects of military-related psychological trauma, such as post traumatic stress, on the individual, the family, and the community.
Saturday's event featured a display of motorcyclists and their rides, as well as a silent auction.
For more information on the organization, visit http://www.welcomehomevets.org.
