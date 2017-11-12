Veterans honored: Hundreds recognized in Saturday ceremony

Veterans filled the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Hall Saturday to honor one another and be honored by their families and community members.

The Frank Gallino Post 130 of the American Legion thanked everyone for joining to honor the hundreds of veterans, and specifically honored lady veterans.

As a result, the crowd heard from female veteran keynote speakers Yesenia Henshall Perez, an E-4 specialist who was deployed to Baghdad Iraq and was a convoy machine gunner, and Kristin Condict Day, an E-4 senior airman, firefighter.

The event also featured performances by the Grass Valley Mens Vocal Choir and bagpiper SSGT Lester Milroy of the U.S. Air Force (Ret.) who played "Amazing Grace" as the event came to a close.

Following the ceremony, veterans and their families were welcomed downstairs where the American Legion Riders helped to prepare a barbecue lunch.