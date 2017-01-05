UPDATE: Third suspect in Grass Valley smoke shop robbery identified, warrant issued for his arrest | TheUnion.com

Two men accused of robbing the Hot Spot Smoke Shop appeared Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court and were given bonds of $1.5 million each, court records state. A third suspect was identified on Thursday evening.

Joseph Daniel Sandoval, 31, and James Edwin Sandoval III, 32, both of Hayward, each face charges in connection with the Monday armed robbery of the smoke shop and the Tuesday chase that led local authorities to Sacramento.

A third suspect identified as Anthony Richard Vicente, a 31-year-old from Oakland, remains at large.

According to a release from the Grass Valley Police Department, Vicente was also involved in the theft to the two vehicles. Detectives believe Vicente worked with the two Sandovals to pull off the robbery.

A warrant was issued Thursday afternoon for Vicente. Charges on the warrant include robbery, two counts of vehicle theft and special allegations for being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and committing a felony after having served time in prison.

The release added that Vicente also has several warrants from other counties in northern California.

The two Sandovals, meanwhile, appeared in court Thursday for their arraignment. Both had attorneys appointed for them, and their bonds set.

The Sandovals, who face charges of robbery and auto theft, remained in jail Thursday night under bond, authorities said.

The court appearance fell on the heels of a police search of two vehicles the suspects are accused of using.

That search, however, revealed nothing of significance, Capt. Steve Johnson said in an email.

Authorities link the Sandovals to the armed robbery of the smoke shop at 440 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley.

Two armed, masked men entered the store around 12:45 p.m. Monday. They took cash and electronics belonging to the manager.

A stolen van was found blocks from the scene.

A detective spotted the suspects the next day at a McKnight Way gas station. Recognizing them from a surveillance video, police tried to stop their vehicle. The suspects fled, leading officers to Marysville and then into Sacramento, where two of them were caught.

Vincente’s whereabouts are unknown and he’s considered to be possibly armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Grass Valley Police Department at (530) 274-4339 or (530) 274-4366.

