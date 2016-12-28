UPDATE: Dustin Kirk shot 5 times, 2 of the shots were fatal | TheUnion.com

For Immediate Release

Keith Royal

Sheriff/Coroner Public Administrator

Autopsy results received today indicate Mr. Kirk was shot five times with two of the shots fatal. His toxicology results are still pending. The two involved officers remain on routine Administrative Leave. One of the officers has been employed by our office since 2013 and the other has been employed with this office for the past five months. The Officer Involved Shooting Investigation is continuing.

The prior press release indicated an incorrect location of the incident, it actually was Brookview Drive Circle.

Prior Release:

On 12/27/2016 at about 3:17 in the morning, deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Brookview Drive for a 911 call regarding a disturbance that was occurring between a mother and her son. Deputies were told that the son was under the influence of alcohol and had physically assaulted his mother. Within minutes of arriving on scene deputies were confronted by a male armed with a firearm. The deputies engaged the male and discharged their handguns, killing him.

The decedent is 35 year old Dustin Kirk of Grass Valley. The two deputies that were involved have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Justice will conduct the investigation surrounding the incident.