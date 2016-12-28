UPDATE: Dustin Kirk shot 5 times, 2 of the shots were fatal | TheUnion.com

UPDATE: Dustin Kirk shot 5 times, 2 of the shots were fatal
December 28, 2016
For Immediate Release
Keith Royal
Sheriff/Coroner Public Administrator
Autopsy results received today indicate Mr. Kirk was shot five times with two of the shots fatal. His toxicology results are still pending. The two involved officers remain on routine Administrative Leave. One of the officers has been employed by our office since 2013 and the other has been employed with this office for the past five months. The Officer Involved Shooting Investigation is continuing.
The prior press release indicated an incorrect location of the incident, it actually was Brookview Drive Circle.
Prior Release:
On 12/27/2016 at about 3:17 in the morning, deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Brookview Drive for a 911 call regarding a disturbance that was occurring between a mother and her son. Deputies were told that the son was under the influence of alcohol and had physically assaulted his mother. Within minutes of arriving on scene deputies were confronted by a male armed with a firearm. The deputies engaged the male and discharged their handguns, killing him.
The decedent is 35 year old Dustin Kirk of Grass Valley. The two deputies that were involved have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Justice will conduct the investigation surrounding the incident.
Dustin Alan Kirk, shot by Nevada County deputies after he raised a weapon at them, was struck five times by gunfire, Sheriff Keith Royal said.
Preliminary autopsy results released Wednesday indicate that two of those five shots were fatal for the 35-year-old Kirk, of Grass Valley, the sheriff added.
The two deputies who responded early Tuesday to a domestic dispute at a home in the 13000 block of Brookview Drive Circle remain on administrative leave with pay. Their names will remain withheld until they return to duty, expected within days, Royal said.
“We always send them to psychological evaluation, which is customary,” he added.
The deputies, a man and a woman, have three years and five months’ experience with the Sheriff’s Office, respectively, Royal said.
Deputies responded to the Brookview Drive Circle home around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday after a relative of Kirk’s called 911. The caller said that an intoxicated Kirk had assaulted his mother, the sheriff said.
After arriving, the deputies saw Kirk run from the home’s front door. Kirk, holding an assault-type weapon, raised the gun at the officers, Royal said.
The deputies then shot Kirk, he said.
Two investigations into the shooting are ongoing.
The first, which involves the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office, will determine if the shooting was lawful. The second, performed by the Sheriff’s Office, will examine if the shooting was within that department’s policies, Royal said.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local News
- Fire damage averted in Grass Valley restaurant
- Nevada Union graduate adjusts to life teaching in Southeast Asia
- Truckee CHP finds 150 pounds of suspected pot in Missouri man’s vehicle
- Obama signs bill securing $415M for Lake Tahoe
- Open for Business: CineCafé recently opened inside Sierra Cinemas (VIDEO)
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County sheriff says Dustin Kirk raised gun at deputies before he was fatally shot
- Nevada County sheriff says Dustin Kirk raised gun at deputies before he was fatally shot
- Not into skiing? Here are six fun winter activities in Tahoe that don’t involve hitting the slopes
- Fire damage averted in Grass Valley restaurant
- Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ‘they are trying to sell her’