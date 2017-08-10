United Way of Nevada County’s Food Access Saturday set for this weekend | TheUnion.com

Saturday is Food Access Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 440 Henderson Street, in Grass Valley.

This United Way program has been created to help those that are working but are struggling to get by. Food will be distributed to those that participate in this new program that is geared toward working individuals who are having a hard time making ends meet.

With the cost of housing, day care and transportation, many people have a hard time purchasing the groceries they need. So far, through the program, many bags of groceries have been distributed to community members who are struggling to get by.

Recently United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry and the Food Bank of Nevada County, started a six-month trial of distributing food on the second Saturday of each month to help resolve the glaring gap in providing food to the "working poor."

United Way will be providing a majority of the funding and manpower while Interfaith Food Ministry will provide the facilities, volunteers and some additional funding. The program, Food Access Saturday: Uniting to Support Working Families is specifically designed for working individuals and families who need supplemental groceries.

Currently in Nevada County, supplemental food is only distributed Monday through Friday during traditional working hours. If struggling families are working during the traditional work week they may not have time to pick up much-needed food. Through data, surveys and community meetings, the United Way Community Impact Committee has been analyzing this challenge and working with the local community to fill this gap in services.

For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.

Source: United Way of Nevada County