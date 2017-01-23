TUPE grant aims to extinguish teen tobacco use | TheUnion.com

When it comes to youth vices — tobacco, marijuana, alcohol — Nevada County might seem unremarkable.

But thanks to new funding the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools is taking what some consider a remarkable approach to prevention and education through Tobacco Use Prevention Education, better known as TUPE, a roughly $10 million statewide project funded by the California Department of Education.

“Nevada County is pretty typical for statewide trends on tobacco use and marijuana use,” said Marlene Mahurin, the superintendent’s TUPE project coordinator.

“This is not a problem unique to our area. Kids are experimenting with this stuff everywhere. The difference is we’re really now trying to take a proactive approach to educating the students and the parents, who are a crucial piece to the puzzle.”

TIER 2 GRANT

TUPE’s been around county schools for years, but only as a limited Tier 1 grant that provided enough funding to create data on local smoking and drinking habits.

This academic year Nevada County was awarded a $324,263 Tier 2 grant, which is funding an expanded program that creates prevention education focused on evidenced-based programs.

“The great thing about this grant is we’ve been funded already for the next three or four years, so we’re able to create some longevity,” Mahurin said. “Often with the grants it can be disappointing because they get funded and by the time you get it all set up the money’s gone.”

TARGETS

The Nevada County TUPE program currently targets sixth graders and ninth graders, with a goal of expanding the program every year to eventually reach all middle school and high school students.

Sixth graders get a six-week program on tobacco awareness and prevention skills that focus on, among other things, peer pressure and how advertisers target them.

“Middle school is sort of the golden window of opportunity to talk to kids because they’re still very open to it, and a lot of times they still haven’t stepped into that world,” Mahurin said.

“So if you can get them thinking about the issues before they’re faced with the choices they’re going to have to make as they get older, they’re much more likely to make decisions that are in line with their goals and values.”

Ninth graders take part in a program on drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention called SPORT: Prevention Plus Wellness. It’s the only evidence-based program that connects substance abuse prevention with fitness and health in one easy-to-implement session.

Ariel King Lovett is the deputy director of Community Recovery Resources, or CoRR, which serves as a partner to Nevada County schools. CoRR offers services on five county high school sites, on-campus support to help identify some form of substance abuse, and free smoking cessation courses to teenagers throughout the county.

“One thing we know is that 90 percent of substance abuse disorders start in the teenage years,” she said. “We have a really important opportunity to intervene and offer support so they have the tools to not develop a substance abuse disorder and all the challenges that come along with that.”

INTO ACTION

One of Mahurin’s roles is to train one site administrator on every campus. She had one training session at the superintendent offices in November and will host another on Jan. 31. So far, all but two schools are on board.

The site administrator’s role is to put into place various prevention and education programs and to create peer groups that meet, at minimum, monthly to learn about issues surrounding tobacco and marijuana use and prevention.

Steve Davis is the site coordinator at Seven Hills School. His focus right now is the March 15 Kick Butts Day, a national movement for students to speak out against Big Tobacco. He has nine leadership students – seven eighth graders and two seventh graders — who have taken an active role and embraced the program.

His approach is a response to tobacco advertisers.

“I have a memo from RJ Reynolds identifying the need to bring in replacement smokers for those who’ve died,” he said. “We’re going to get the majority of sixth graders to do social media awareness by holding up a sign that reads, ‘I am not a replacement.’”

Davis has been pleasantly surprised by how his students have embraced the challenge.

“They’re all on board with creating an awareness with this method I’ve proposed,” he said. “They’re running with it. I’m impressed.”

PRIORITIES

While TUPE’s focus is on tobacco, the program really applies to any distraction that could derail teens, including drugs, alcohol and tobacco.

There’s a particular emphasis placed on a relatively new danger — e-cigarettes and vaping.

“A lot of parents know nothing about it,” Mahurin said. “There’s a false sense of security there. Even the kids often don’t know what they’re using. They think it’s just flavored juice, but almost all of it has nicotine, and it can be much stronger than cigarettes.”

OUTREACH

Parents are a big part of the TUPE program, and Mahurin has taken an active role in reaching out to them directly.

She writes a monthly article that’s posted on the superintendent’s TUPE web site http://nevco.org/programs-services/tupe/ and can be emailed directly to parents who sign up on the site.

She started with an article on the dangers of marijuana edibles in December, and e-cigarettes and vaping in January, with the latter including a short article and links to additional resources, videos, articles and websites.

