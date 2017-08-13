Trucks take the show at the Nevada County Fair | TheUnion.com

The smell of nitro was in the air and the roar of top fuel engines reverberated amongst the pines of the Nevada County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday night, as monster trucks such as Nitro Hornet, Obsessed, and Obsession took to the arena course. The trucks provided high flying action for the crowds of the 2017 fair, which finished up Sunday night with the Destruction Derby.

Modified and stock tuff trucks took to the arena Friday and Saturday night too, where serious motorsports enthusiasts and average Joes got the opportunity to take on the monster truck course for bragging rights.

Keep an eye on Tuesday's edition of The Union for a feature of the destruction derby.