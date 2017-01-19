Truckee police: Suspect strikes man, drives with him on hood | TheUnion.com

A Reno man accused of striking a Truckee business owner with a vehicle and then driving almost a half mile with the victim on his hood remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail without bond, authorities said.

Cody Joseph Kimball, 24, faces charges of kidnapping; hit and run; and assault with a deadly weapon or force. He also has an outstanding warrant out of Nevada, Truckee Police Sgt. Robert Womack said.

A business owner around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday spotted Kimball driving recklessly on Trails End. He then tried to confront Kimball and get the license plate number of his Suburu WRX STI, Womack said.

“He drove at him, struck him,” Womack said. “The business owner ended up on the hood.”

Kimball drove about a third of a mile before stopping and then running from the vehicle into nearby woods. The business owner, with minor injuries on his legs, called police, the sergeant said.

Officers caught Kimball shortly afterward.

“There’s really only one place you can come out,” Womack said. “He was arrested as he was walking down the street.”

According to Womack, Kimball gave officers a false name. Police discovered the deception hours later, and Kimball likely will face more charges.

