Truckee marijuana: California Highway Patrol finds 142 pounds of pot during traffic stop | TheUnion.com

A Wisconsin man accused of having 142 pounds of suspected marijuana was free on bond Tuesday after being arrested near Truckee by the California Highway Patrol, authorities said.

Dean Francis Antilla, 64, is charged with possession of marijuana for sale, transport for sale and possession of over an ounce of marijuana, Nevada County Jail logs state.

A CHP officer on Monday stopped Antilla as he was driving east on Interstate 80, near Overland Trail, reports state.

According to authorities, Antilla was speeding. An officer approached his vehicle and determined a criminal act may have occurred.

A search of Antilla’s vehicle revealed 142 pounds of suspected marijuana, officers said.

Arrested on Monday, Antilla has since made his $150,000 bond, reports state.