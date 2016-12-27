Truckee CHP finds 150 pounds of suspected pot in Missouri man’s vehicle | TheUnion.com

A Missouri man accused of transporting almost 150 pounds of marijuana was arrested early Tuesday and has since made bond, authorities said.

Randall Scott Akers, 38, is charged with possession of marijuana for sale, transport for sale, possession of over an ounce of marijuana and using a room/space to sell a controlled substance, reports state.

Booked into jail early Tuesday, Akers has since made his $10,000 bond, jail logs state.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an officer stopped Akers on eastbound Interstate 80, near Highway 267, because Akers had a GPS device affixed improperly on his windshield.

CHP said an officer approached Akers’ vehicle and realized an auxiliary diesel tank on it was fake. Additionally, the vehicle had multiple false compartments.

Akers’ arrest falls on the heels of two similar marijuana busts in the Truckee area.

CHP in late November arrested a South Carolina man who had 64 pounds of suspected marijuana.

A Wisconsin man last week was found with 142 pounds of suspected pot.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.