Treat Street lives up to its name at Nevada County Fair (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

One interesting note about the Nevada County Fair’s famous “Treat Street”: Every venue there is run by a nonprofit organization and all proceeds go to that organization. Examples include Job’s Daughters famous corn dogs, the Rough and Ready Volunteer Fire Department’s baked potatoes, the Nevada City Methodist Church’s bratwurst and the Soroptimist International of Grass Valley’s rice bowls. Of course, that’s only a few of the many foods and nonprofit organizations available on Treat Street.

When it comes to the Nevada County Fair, there's always one question that permeates the masses: Is it worth the wait to get a Job's Daughters corn dog?

The Union Sports Editor Walter Ford and City Editor Ross Maak joined intern Andrew Rolland on a Wednesday afternoon mission to find out.

The Job's Daughters corn dog stand — a venue that stands watch at the eastern entrance of the famed "Treat Street" — always has a line. Sometimes it's shorter than others, but if you can get your hands on this battered delicacy in less than 15 minutes, consider yourself lucky.

In our case, we chose to split up to hit as many different offerings as we felt our stomachs could handle. Maak went for the corn dog line, the top of the list, while Ford started with the second stop on the list. Then Ford went to the third. And fourth. And fifth. And sixth.

He returned in time to see Maak just about five minutes away from achieving success.

When the dust settled, the trio sat down to a feast of a corn dog and a nacho cheese corn dog from Job's Daughters, deep fried shrimp and chicken on a bed of fries from Gold Country Kiwanis, a loaded baked potato from the Rough & Ready Volunteer Fire Department, a bratwurst with sauerkraut from Nevada City United Methodist, a teriyaki rice bowl from Soroptimist International of Grass Valley and, to finish it off, some caramel corn from the Grass Valley Gold Country Lions Club.

The deep fried popcorn shrimp was light and served with a trio of dipping sauces and the chicken strips were thickly breaded, but not heavy or overly greasy. The loaded baked potato — one of the most recommended items by Treat Street patrons Wednesday — was everything it was cracked up to be, piping hot and stacked with toppings like sour cream, onions and bacon.

The bratwurst was juicy and the sauerkraut was pickled just right, leaving no need for additional toppings.

On the lighter side, the teriyaki rice bowl was loaded with chicken, broccoli, carrots and rice and had plenty of teriyaki sauce for flavor. It was a decent healthier option for those who may be interested in such things at the fair — unlike The Union trio.

Then there were the corn dogs — one generously covered in nacho cheese (with an offer to add sriracha sauce or jalapenos), the other with self-serve ketchup and mustard.

Both were as good as advertised. While standing in line, you can watch folks in back dipping and breading, cooking and serving, and the light breading around the dogs expands out to make one of the larger corn dogs we've seen.

So, the answer to the $64,000 question? Yes, they're worth the wait.

Take turns standing in line. Bring and umbrella for shade. Go during the off hours (although that's still no guarantee). But if you enjoy good fair food, you can't go wrong with one of the famous corn dogs.

Of course, our team just scratch the surface of all what's available. The choices along Treat Street are varied and numerous, and heading out across the rest of the fairgrounds will net you ample other food shops of all different sorts. Burgers, pasties, salads, nachos, barbecue sandwiches, tacos … the list seemingly goes on and on.

On his way out, Maak had to hit another staple: Lazy Dog ice cream. Because when life offers you a chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream bar dipped in dark chocolate, he said it just doesn't seem right to say "no."

