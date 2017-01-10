‘Transforming the culture of violence’ seminars set for Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

A pair of free introductory seminars on “Transforming the culture of violence” will be hosted by the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition will be offered the next two Saturdays, Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, at the DVSAC office, 960 McCourtney Road, Suite E, in Grass Valley.

Frank McClain will lead the discussion of attitudes and behaviors that produce trauma, and how to communicate and take action to cease perpetuating those attitudes and behaviors.

“With this information, individuals attending the seminar will have a more complete understanding of trauma and trauma-producing attitudes and behaviors,” McClain said in a news release. “Individuals committed to transforming their own attitudes and behaviors can ultimately cease passing trauma-producing attitudes and behaviors on to their children and grandchildren.

“By their actions, individuals could ultimately transform the existing Culture of Violence.”

On both Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, the seminars will be separated into two groups, with a session for women from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a session for men 1:30-4:30 p.m.

A six-week training and study group for men and women will follow through the month of February for those interested. Cost of the training and study group is $75 per person.

Contact McClain at frank.mc@comcast.net or 530-265-0463, or visit DVSAC.org or call 530-272-2046 for information.