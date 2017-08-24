Traffic impacts expected from Highway 49 paving operations near Downieville

Caltrans is alerting motorists traveling near Downieville on Hwy. 49 that traffic delays for roadway rehabilitation operations are expected to begin Monday and continue through mid-November.

The $4.5 million pavement preservation project is set for 12 miles of deteriorating highway south of Downieville.

Caltrans stated in a release motorists should expect approximately 10- to 20-minute delays Monday through Friday for one-way traffic controls using a pilot car during daytime operations between Brandy City Road in Indian Valley and the Downie River Bridge in Downieville.

Guardrail replacement and/or repair work will occur during the nighttime hours when intermittent one-way traffic controls will be in place. The project may also require work on occasional weekend days.

The project will grind off a layer of existing pavement and install a pavement overlay. Grinding work is expected to take two weeks with the overlay scheduled to begin mid-September.

Motorists are cautioned to reduce speeds on areas of rough roadway and to use caution in and near work zones. Weather or other unexpected delays could postpone the work.

For the latest highway traffic news, follow Caltrans District 3 on Twitter or Facebook. Use Caltrans' QuickMap at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for real-time traffic information or download the QuickMap app on iTunes or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans