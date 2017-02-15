Tractor Supply looks at Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley may get a Tractor Supply Company store at the former Meek’s Lumber site on Nevada City Highway.

Tractor Supply applicant Brad Sobel, representing The Sobel Company out of Beverly Hills, met with the city’s Development Review Committee on Tuesday morning.

The committee is the city’s first step for reviewing new development and consists of Planning Commission representative Yolanda Cookson, City Architect Tony Rosas, Community Development Director Thomas Last, Associate Civil Engineer Zackary Lake and Deputy Fire Marshall Darrin Hutchins.

The project calls for the demolition of the existing buildings and erection of an 18,800-square-foot, rural-lifestyle retail building with 18,300 square feet of outdoor display and storage areas for the business.

Typical plans for a Tractor Supply store were initially shown, yet Sobel presented a model that incorporated added design features, some which incorporated portions of the former lumber site.

“This is what we’re looking at now,” Sobel said as he presented the DRC with modified plans. “We’ve incorporated some of the Meek’s barn, have wrapped the awnings, which we typically never do. This gives the store a completely different look. Having it fit better into the community and having a little bit of that Meek’s flavor too, and that is what we’re going to submit to the city.”

Aside from demolition of the existing structures, the project calls for removal of the existing asphalt and creation of a cul-de-sac with curbs and gutters.

The committee hashed out its concerns with the project’s visual and safety standards, including a 15,004-square-foot fenced outdoor storage area.

“It’s pretty unattractive,” Rosas said to Sobel about the proposed chainlink fence and suggested a ¾-square-inch steel fence. “You guys actually sell some really nice fencing. I think the image of the chain link in my mind is always detrimental.”

“We understand the business you’re in and we want to support that,” Cookson said. “But we want it to be nice.”

Placing slats into the chain link fence, or coating the fence with a black vinyl coat was shot down by Hutchins.

“From a fire perspective, no slats,” Hutchins said of the fire danger that the slats pose. “Putting the vinyl coating is no different than the slats, it can ignite. Safety trumps aesthetics.”

Sobel liked the idea of using a more decorative fence up front, while utilizing chain link in the back.

“It should show the creativity of Tractor Supply,” Rosas said of the fence. “I know (Tractor Supply) is making a lot of money, they’re making money hand over fist.”

“This PDF I shared with you on the new Tractor Supply Company, as we’ll call it, this is what I would call a substantially upgraded version. This was designed for Grass Valley,” Sobel said.

A formal submittal of the project, including a landscape, drainage, lighting, and grading plan, will have to once again come before the committee before being considered by the planning commission.

“If they’re motivated enough on their end, they could conceivably start construction this year by the end of the summer,” Community Development Director Thomas Last said.

Sobel plans to have a full submittal of the project in to the city by the end of the week.

“We’re looking forward to a new Tractor Supply,” Rosas said.

