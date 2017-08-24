Time for a treat: Nevada City’s Treats ice cream settles into new digs

Downtown Nevada City's Treats ice cream parlor has settled in to its newest location at 214 Main Street, and customers and employees alike are enjoying the extra space compared to their York Street locale.

Owners Peggy and Bob Wright eyed the Tinnery building being remodeled on York Street before deciding on Main Street to house their eatery.

A steady flow of customers Thursday made their selections from sorbets, sundaes, shakes, affogatos and splits, with smiles spread from ear to ear.

Bob and Rosie Riesenfeld were in town from Berkeley visiting their daughter, Emma Goldbeck, and grandchildren Ruby, Olive and Josie Ehrlich.

"It's the first place that we stop whenever they come to town," Goldbeck said.