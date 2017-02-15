Tim Kiser selected as Grass Valley interim city manager | TheUnion.com

Tim Kiser, Grass Valley City Engineer/Director of Public Works, was named the interim city manager during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Kiser’s new role will commence immediately following outgoing City Manager Robert Richardson’s departure for the city of Auburn, scheduled for Feb. 23.

Tuesday’s announcement was made out of a closed session meeting held after the regularly scheduled portion.

“He’s got a lot on his plate,” Mayor Howard Levine said of Kiser. “We’ll have to make accommodations for some of the projects that he has and commence the search for the full time city manager.”

Kiser, who graduated from Sacramento State with a degree in civil engineering, has been with Grass Valley for close to 13 years.

“Being with the city that long and seeing things grow, it’s really been an enjoyment for me,” Kiser said.

Kiser will have to juggle his current roles as well as those of the interim city manager until a full-time city manager can be hired, something that he is familiar with.

“I’ve done it in the past, so it’s not totally new to me,” Kiser said. “Before they hired (Richardson) I was an interim (city manager) until they put things into place. I’m very fortunate I’ve got a great staff that can help out in the Public Works Department.”

Kiser was asked if he might throw his hat into the ring for the full-time city manager position.

“That has not been determined,” Kiser said. “I’m still just trying to put the pieces together for the council to help them put the selection process together.”

