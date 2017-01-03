Thursday memorial will honor Bear River senior Joseph Rantz | TheUnion.com

Joseph Rantz wasn’t just the first of four children for parents Devon and Annie Rantz, he was the first among what is now a large extended family.

He relished the role.

“He really was a hero to our three little kids,” Annie Rantz said. “Our family, he was the first of 12 grandkids. He was surrounded by babies and kids and they just loved him.”

Joseph Rantz, 18, a Bear River High School senior killed in a car crash along with best friend and classmate Jude Douden on Dec. 15, will be memorialized at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Crossroads Church, 10050 Wolf Road in Grass Valley.

His siblings include sister Lucy, 9, and brothers Max, 7, and Cooper, 3.

“Every chance he had to kiss on his little siblings or cousins, he was just such a loving kid,” Devon Rantz said. “He was a great teacher. He was always looking for an opportunity to show his brothers and sister how to do something.”

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

The community has played a huge role in the nearly three weeks since the tragedy.

“It’s been amazing,” Devon Rantz said. “They’ve really picked us up during these really trying times in every way you can imagine. There isn’t a day somebody doesn’t knock on our door and sit down and talk with us or visit with us. It’s been such a blessing in this really, really incredibly hard time.”

Annie Rantz said the family is frequently given food, flowers and gifts. From the day of their son’s death, she and her husband made it clear their door is always open. Isolating was never an option. Distractions were welcomed.

“One of the most touching things was people would just come over and play with our kids,” she said. “They don’t want to just sit around and talk like adults, they want distractions.

“It doesn’t help ease the pain, but it helps to know that people are with us.”

FAITH HELPS HEALING

The Rantz family members have relied on their strong faith to help them cope.

“Honestly, I don’t know how anyone can go through it without faith,” Devon Rantz said. “As horrible as it is having your son taken from you, knowing he’s with the Lord, and he’s with Jude, is comforting and soothing. It’s the only way we can process the whole thing.

“I don’t know why he was taken. That’s not for me to know. I lean on my faith now more than ever.”

A PROPER TRIBUTE

Joseph Rantz was a lot of things. He was a relief pitcher on the Bear River varsity baseball team. He loved sports, especially the Seattle Seahawks. He was an artist. He was a video game enthusiast. He was a loving son.

He was also an introvert who didn’t drive and needed down time, meaning he spent much more time at home than most teenagers.

“He was home a lot,” Annie Rantz said. “He didn’t drive yet. He counted on rides from friends. He was always around us, so there’s a void in our home.”

The purpose of Thursday’s memorial will be for it to serve as a proper tribute to Joseph Rantz,

“I just want to honor my son, I want to honor the life he lived, give him just a good representation of who he was,” Devon Rantz said. “Not everybody knew Joe. The people who did will really appreciate what a great young man he turned out to be.”

“We’re confident that God is going to use this tragedy for his glory,” Annie Rantz said. “I hope that is glorified in remembering Joe.”

