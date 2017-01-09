Third regional ‘Cup with a Cop’ set for Jan. 11 in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Join Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Jeff Pettitt, and California Highway Patrol Area Commander George Steffenson and other officers during the Third Regional “A Cup with a Cop”.

This event is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. Wednesday at Valentina’s Bistro, 841 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

Officers will be available to visit with interested community members in this relaxed, informal setting and are open to discuss local interests, community concerns, and current events — or just chat to get acquainted.