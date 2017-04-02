The Camptonville Courier celebrates 20 years of publishing | TheUnion.com

The Camptonville Courier celebrates 20 years of publishing
April 2, 2017
Awards
Camptonville Courier 20th Anniversary Certificates of Appreciation
Editors
1. Roger Rapp — The Courier’s Visionary Founding Editor from April 1997 – May 2003
2. Rod Bondurant — for doing the heavy lifting as The Courier’s Editor from May 2003 – Sept. 2008. Volunteer staff since 1997 and current Courier photographer
3. Stephanie Ruff & Family — for doing the heavy lifting as The Courier’s Editor from Oct. 2008 – Dec. 2011. Author of the infamous “Chicken Chronicles”
4. Diane Winslow — for doing the heavy lifting as The Courier’s Editor from Jan. – Sept. 2012. Handled ads, subscriptions, and business for years previous and afterward
5. Nicole Mizener — for doing the heavy lifting as The Courier’s Editor. For stepping in and keeping The Courier going from Oct. 2012 – Aug. 2013
6. Shirley DicKard — for doing the heavy lifting as The Courier’s Editor from Jan. 2014 to the present
7. Janie Kesselman — for serving as the “Alter-Editor” since 2016. Thank you also for volunteering in advertising and proofreading since Oct. 2008
“Fab Four” businessses who’ve advertised since the Courier’s first issue April 1997
8. The Mayo Restaurant and Bar
9. Emerald Cove Marina at Bullards Bar
10 The Lost Nugget Market
11. Willow Creek Campground
Long-Time Supporters
12. Camptonville Community Partnership nonprofit — for being a long-time supporter and our fiscal agent
13. Hal Stocker — (former 5th District Supervisor, Yuba County) long-time supporter and a Courier advertiser since Dec. 1997.
14. Rochelle Bell — honorary godmother of the Courier, from the earliest days to the present
15. Camptonville School — for being a long-time supporter and sharing resources with The Camptonville Courier
16. Stephanie Korney — Website manager for The Courier’s archives at Camptonville.com
17. The Camptonville Post Office Ladies — for your part in getting The Courier into our mailboxes every month.
18. Country Copy Print Shop — for your years of support in printing The Camptonville Courier
Courier 20 years
Following are the lyrics to Camptonville’s Jesse Golden, who wrote the song in honor of the Camptonville Courier’s 20-year celebration. She and Linda Brown performed the song to the tune of “When I’m 64”
When it got started, this little rag, 20 years ago / Who’d have thought it would’a lasted oh so long? Two decades and still going strong / What’s going on and what do ya think, what’s the buzz in town? / We will still read you, we will still need you 20 years from now
Every issue is a miracle – pulled it off again! / Ah ah breath deep and take a breath – next month, we’ll do it all over again …
It has a purpose, it has a goal, building community / Indicate precisely what you mean to say; solutionary’s the word of the day / News from the school and coming events – more if space allows / Please won’t you read it? I’m sure that we’ll need it, 20 years from now
Monthly shall the editors examine all the punctuation marks – do the verbs agree? / We shall cut and paste / Ah ah everyone gets their say, and nothing goes to waste
Telling the stories, sharing our lives, distribution’s free / Keep it short and keep it lively, please be kind – Community’s a state of mind / What’s in the future, can’t really say, have to wait and see / It might be in 3D, might still be a freebie / 10 years from now
Twenty years ago when the first official issue of the Camptonville Courier was published, it's tough to imagine organizers had a vision they'd be celebrating it's 20th Anniversary in 2017.
What may be most impressive about the little paper that could (Camptonville fancies itself "the little town that could") is the fact that each monthly issue is published by a group of volunteers.
That's right, more than 240 issues of the Courier have been published without any paid employees. And what may be even more impressive is the fact that in those 20 years, the Courier has only cycled through six different editors.
So on Saturday morning, current and former members of the Courier staff as well as members of the community gathered at the Camptonville Community Center for a celebration of two decades of publishing.
Currently leading the charge is Shirley DicKard. DicKard took over as editor during 2014 after Nicole Mizener stepped away. At that point, DicKard had no intention of stepping into the role.
"They'd asked me for years and I'd said, 'no way … I'm tired and I'm done,'" DicKard said.
But then in 2014, Mizener retired and the Courier went into hibernation for a few months. That's when it hit DicKard.
"At 4 a.m. I woke up and started getting a flood of ideas as to what I would do as the editor," DicKard said. "I started having all these thoughts, so I started writing them down."
DicKard, a retired nurse, said she figured the urge would blow over. She didn't even tell her husband, Richard, what was rattling around in her head.
"When I told him, I thought he'd throw up at the idea," DicKard said with a smile. "But he supported me …"
That wasn't all the support she needed. Second on the list of previous editors was Rod Bondurant, who has been involved with the Courier as editor or photographer for all these years. DicKard reached out to Bondurant to make sure she had his support as well.
Bondurant reportedly said no to the offer, but his wife later set him straight, and the Camptonville Courier has been humming along ever since.
During Saturday's celebration at the Camptonville Community Center, awards were handed out not only to the six editors, but also to many of the supports through the years. And while 18 awards were distributed, it was obvious by the nearly 60 people that showed up for the event that the Courier is a mainstay in the community.
In fact, part of the presentation included a catchy little tune written by Camptonville's Jesse Golden. She performed "Courier 20 years" to the tune of The Beatles' "When I'm 64" with fellow singer Linda Brown.
"Please won't you read it? I'm sure that we'll need it, 20 years from now," the song went.
Following those thoughts, organizers of the event passed out glasses of orange juice — with a touch of champagne for those who chose to indulge – for a toast from long-time Camptonville resident, historian and poet Robert Mumm. Along with celebrating the Courier's 20 years in the past, Mumm turned the focus to the next 20 years, remarking on the need for a community newspaper and what it means to the town.
The "drop the mike" moment, however, may have come from long-time Yuba County 5th District Supervisor Hal Stocker.
"The Courier is the best thing to happen to Camptonville since the Pelton Wheel," Stocker said, eliciting applause and laughs.
Ross Maak is the City Editor at The Union. He can be reached at rmaak@theunion.com or (530) 477-4229.
