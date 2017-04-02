The Camptonville Courier celebrates 20 years of publishing | TheUnion.com

Awards

Camptonville Courier 20th Anniversary Certificates of Appreciation

Editors

1. Roger Rapp — The Courier’s Visionary Founding Editor from April 1997 – May 2003

2. Rod Bondurant — for doing the heavy lifting as The Courier’s Editor from May 2003 – Sept. 2008. Volunteer staff since 1997 and current Courier photographer

3. Stephanie Ruff & Family — for doing the heavy lifting as The Courier’s Editor from Oct. 2008 – Dec. 2011. Author of the infamous “Chicken Chronicles”

4. Diane Winslow — for doing the heavy lifting as The Courier’s Editor from Jan. – Sept. 2012. Handled ads, subscriptions, and business for years previous and afterward

5. Nicole Mizener — for doing the heavy lifting as The Courier’s Editor. For stepping in and keeping The Courier going from Oct. 2012 – Aug. 2013

6. Shirley DicKard — for doing the heavy lifting as The Courier’s Editor from Jan. 2014 to the present

7. Janie Kesselman — for serving as the “Alter-Editor” since 2016. Thank you also for volunteering in advertising and proofreading since Oct. 2008

“Fab Four” businessses who’ve advertised since the Courier’s first issue April 1997

8. The Mayo Restaurant and Bar

9. Emerald Cove Marina at Bullards Bar

10 The Lost Nugget Market

11. Willow Creek Campground

Long-Time Supporters

12. Camptonville Community Partnership nonprofit — for being a long-time supporter and our fiscal agent

13. Hal Stocker — (former 5th District Supervisor, Yuba County) long-time supporter and a Courier advertiser since Dec. 1997.

14. Rochelle Bell — honorary godmother of the Courier, from the earliest days to the present

15. Camptonville School — for being a long-time supporter and sharing resources with The Camptonville Courier

16. Stephanie Korney — Website manager for The Courier’s archives at Camptonville.com

17. The Camptonville Post Office Ladies — for your part in getting The Courier into our mailboxes every month.

18. Country Copy Print Shop — for your years of support in printing The Camptonville Courier

Courier 20 years

Following are the lyrics to Camptonville’s Jesse Golden, who wrote the song in honor of the Camptonville Courier’s 20-year celebration. She and Linda Brown performed the song to the tune of “When I’m 64”

When it got started, this little rag, 20 years ago / Who’d have thought it would’a lasted oh so long? Two decades and still going strong / What’s going on and what do ya think, what’s the buzz in town? / We will still read you, we will still need you 20 years from now

Every issue is a miracle – pulled it off again! / Ah ah breath deep and take a breath – next month, we’ll do it all over again …

It has a purpose, it has a goal, building community / Indicate precisely what you mean to say; solutionary’s the word of the day / News from the school and coming events – more if space allows / Please won’t you read it? I’m sure that we’ll need it, 20 years from now

Monthly shall the editors examine all the punctuation marks – do the verbs agree? / We shall cut and paste / Ah ah everyone gets their say, and nothing goes to waste

Telling the stories, sharing our lives, distribution’s free / Keep it short and keep it lively, please be kind – Community’s a state of mind / What’s in the future, can’t really say, have to wait and see / It might be in 3D, might still be a freebie / 10 years from now