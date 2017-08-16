Take A Tour: NCTV Digital Media Center
August 16, 2017
A new state-of-the-art film production studio is set to be unveiled today at Nevada County TV's new digs at 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City.
The facility, which features a large cyclorama green screen, will be available for NCTV members to use, along with the 4K cameras, lighting and computer software.
"It's designed so that you can do any kind of project in here, whether you want to do visual effects work, you could create a virtual set, or come in an shoot your visual effects plates and take it back and put it in your software," NCTV Executive Director Ramona Howard said.
Visit http://www.theunion.com for a video tour of the new studio.
