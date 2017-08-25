Tahoe National Forest, SYRCL partner on Loney Meadow restoration

Starting in late August and continuing through October, the South Yuba River Citizens League and Tahoe National Forest will be working to restore stream and wetland habitat across the 50-acre Loney Meadow.

This project is part of a joint effort by SYRCL and the forest to restore meadows within the Yuba River watershed to protect headwater streams that support water quality and supply, as well as wildlife and plant habitat throughout the region.

The project has three main goals: improve plant and wildlife habitat, recharge groundwater, and reduce stream erosion.

"This is a great opportunity to restore our important and rare alpine meadows," said Karen Hayden, District Ranger for the Yuba River Ranger District. "While it will look messy during this restoration work, the end result will be a better, healthier meadow."

Located in the Grouse Ridge area, Loney Meadow is part of a larger meadow complex that drains into the Canyon Creek sub-watershed.

According to Rachel Hutchinson, river science director at SYRCL, "The benefit of restoring this meadow will allow us to reinstate resiliency to one of our most treasured ecosystems, while protecting our headwater resources."

Limited parking and intermittent trail closures for specific sections of the trail around Loney Meadow are expected. Bowman Road may be closed for repairs this fall.

This project is being completed in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, SYRCL, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, National Forest Foundation, Sierra Nevada Conservancy, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Earthwatch, Nevada County and UC Davis.

For more information on the Loney Meadow Restoration Project, go to yubariver.org or contact: Rachel Hutchinson, science director, SYRCL, rachel@syrcl.org or Luke Rutton, hydrologist, Tahoe National Forest, lrutten@fs.fed.us. For more Tahoe National Forest information, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe, on Twitter at twitter.com/Tahoe_NF or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TahoeNF.

Source: Tahoe National Forest