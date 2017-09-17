SYRCL volunteers take to the waterways for 20th annual cleanup

Hundreds of volunteers teamed up with the South Yuba River Citizens League to help haul in tons of trash during their annual river cleanup Saturday.

The cleanup wasn't kept to just the South Yuba River though, as folks also descended upon Deer Creek and Bear River.

Volunteers at the Highway 49 bridge noted hauling in twice as much garbage as the prior year, while volunteers in other locations noted coming across large messes left over from homeless encampments.