SYRCL to lead salmon tours for public, schools on the Yuba River

Cost: $75 for the public, $65 for SYRCL members, $40 for kids under 12

Registration has opened for the South Yuba River Citizens League's 2017 Salmon Tours.

SYRCL's River Science staff, trained naturalists, and river guides from Environmental Traveling Companions will take participants for a float trip down the lower Yuba to see spawning salmon on Oct. 28. This day on a raft includes opportunities to learn about the Yuba River ecosystem, how mining has impacted the river, and how SYRCL is working to protect salmon.

Those attending will view one of SYRCL's major restoration projects at Hammon Bar, and explore the Yuba Goldfields.

Participants might get the opportunity to witness jumping salmon as they leap two-feet out of the water, show off their beautiful silvery coloration and dart wildly around our rafts.

"This is an unforgettable opportunity for you and your family to explore the lower Yuba River," says SYRCL River Education Manager Megan Learned. "Get outdoors, enjoy the rafts and the river while witnessing the spectacular journey of wild Chinook salmon as they make their way from the ocean to their ancestral spawning waters. Participants will learn about the salmon life cycle and the impact humans have on these incredible fish."

Salmon Raft Tours begin on the main stem of the Yuba River at Parks Bar, just below the Highway 20 Bridge, and end at Sycamore Ranch Park. This run is about five-miles long and the tour takes approximately six-hours.

To sign up for a tour, register online at: http://yubariver.org/our-work/river-education/salmon-tours/, or contact Megan Learned, River Education Manager at 530-265-5961 ext. 218, or megandehning@gmail.com