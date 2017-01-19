Suspicious activity leads Grass Valley police to charge pair | TheUnion.com

Two suspects spotted in an area hit recently by thieves face charges after Grass Valley police say one of them used a false name and intended to steal gasoline.

Officers arrested Jennifer Marie Warwick, 40, and Charles Leslie Stratton, 43, both of Nevada City, after police saw Warwick holding a gas can and garden hose early Wednesday in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

Warwick faces charges of false personation of another, unauthorized use of another’s identity, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, loitering and two outstanding misdemeanor accusations. She remained in jail Thursday under $20,000 in bond according to jail records.

Stratton is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and an outstanding misdemeanor count. He remained in jail Thursday under $7,500 in bond according to records.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of suspicious activity at Golden Gate Terrace — an area that’s recently experienced vandalism and thefts. They saw a woman, later identified as Warwick, sitting in a vehicle, Matteoni said.

Warwick left the vehicle, holding a gas can and garden hose, and walked toward a group of parked vehicles, he added.

Police then approached Warwick, who gave officers a false name and said she needed to use a bathroom.

“It was obvious she was trying to siphon gas,” Matteoni said.

Officers arrested Warwick and then found Stratton near the vehicle she’d been in. They learned that Stratton, the registered owner of the vehicle, had an outstanding warrant and arrested him, he added.

Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the pair’s possession, the lieutenant said.

Authorities said they discovered Warwick’s true identity after they booked her into jail.

