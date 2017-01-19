Suspect in Grass Valley smoke shop robbery faces new, unrelated charges | TheUnion.com

Authorities say one of the suspects linked to the Hot Spot Smoke Shop robbery and a police chase also was involved in a burglary at Skippers Cove Marina.

Joseph Daniel Sandoval, 31, now faces second-degree burglary and vandalism charges. The accusation, filed Wednesday in Nevada County Superior Court, claims Sandoval and another suspect on July 11 tried to break into an ATM at Englebright Lake, District Attorney Cliff Newell said.

According to Newell, Sandoval and the other man arrived at the marina in a rented Jeep. They entered the laundry area, examined the ATM and then left. The pair returned later with a cutting torch. They used it on the ATM and left again when they failed to break into the machine.

“Surveillance cameras capture all of this,” Newell added.

Authorities later found the Jeep in Oakland. They traced it to the person who rented it, learning that two men took the vehicle from her. Deputies determined Sandoval was one of those men. The other’s identity is unknown, Newell said.

Sandoval, along with James Edwin Sandoval, 32, both face charges in connection with the Jan. 2 armed robbery of the Hot Spot Smoke Shop and Jan. 3 police chase that led authorities to Sacramento.

The Sandovals were arrested Jan. 3. A third suspect, 31-year-old Anthony Richard Vicente, remains at large.

Both Sandovals appeared Thursday in court for a hearing, which was postponed until Feb. 2. The men remained in jail Thursday under $1.5 million in bond.

