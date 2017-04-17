Support during cancer treatment | TheUnion.com

The national nonprofit organization "Look Good … Feel Better" wants to ensure that loss of self-confidence isn't one of the many side effects women undergoing cancer treatment experience.

On Monday, May 8, beauty professionals will be at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Diagnostic Imaging volunteering their time to provide support for women in active cancer treatment.

Women undergoing cancer treatment often experience side effects that leave them with lower energy, less appetite and reduced strength.

"Look Good … Feel Better" is designed to combat appearance-related side effects of treatment by providing skincare and make-up techniques and information about coping with hair loss, including eyebrows and eyelashes. The goal is to ensure a supportive environment for participants as they cope with the appearance-related side effects of treatment.

The "Look Good… Feel Better" program is free to women undergoing cancer treatment.

Visit lookgoodfeelbetter.org for more information about the program. To register for the local event, call 1-800-227-2345.

— SNMH staff